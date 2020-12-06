Shirley Ann Whitehead Parmenter, beloved wife and mother, died November 30th, 2020 in Kaysville, Utah. Shirley will be remembered for her fierce devotion to family, love of literature––reading, music and drama. She displayed an enviable work ethic throughout her life, raising a family, working on the farm, participating actively in the LDS church, and researching and publishing many volumes of genealogical research. She cherished her beloved husband, Jack, and the family takes consolation in knowing she is reunited with him, her son Kelly, and other beloved family members.Her family and friends are grieved at her passing but will long cherish the memories and share the strength and goodness she brought to our lives. Shirley, while loving and kind to a fault, lived by a no-nonsense, can-do attitude in her own life and led the direction for others to do the same. She set the path for accomplishment by her own work ethic and expectations. She was an old-school stoic about life's hardships, and kept a stiff upper lip about difficulty and tribulations. If things were tough, she didn't feel sorry for herself or whine about it, she got back to work to try and make good things happen. She walked the walk in this regard and was a role model for all who knew her.Shirley's family and friends will not forget her and will always help those around us to remember her as well. Her children and family have shared this sentiment, "Mom, we will be your voice for many years to come. We will never forget you, our beloved mother."Shirley Ann Whitehead Parmenter was born in Virginia, Idaho July 26th,1931 to Newell and Lula Homer Whitehead. She was the second child of four born to Newell and Lula: Afton, Shirley, Jerry and Van.Shirley is survived by her five children: David (Gail Ann) Parmenter of Blackfoot, ID., Jeff (Marsha) Parmenter of Spanish Fork, UT, Layne (Andra) Parmenter of Star Valley, WY., Jan (Lisa) Parmenter of Blackfoot, ID., Michelle (Todd) Liddiard of Kaysville, UT.; twenty-three grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren.Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Jack, and son Kelly; her parents, Newell & Lula Whitehead; her sisters Jerry and Afton, and her brother, Van.Virtual funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 1:00-2:00 PMTo join the livestream of the service please go to this URL: