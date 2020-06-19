Shirley J. Winters, 95, of Haverford, PA, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Upper St. Clair.



She was born January 2, 1925, in Altoona, a daughter of the late Hugh A. and Louise Doemer Winters.

Shirley graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Gaucher College. She spent her entire professional career in Public Relations and Development retiring from the University of Pennsylvania after many years of dedicated service. Shirley enjoyed painting, traveling and reading.



Surviving are five nieces and nephews, Jo (Dan) Aulizia of Warren, OH, Robert (Electa) Winters of Peters Twp., PA, Mary Lou (Robert) Maxwell of Londonderry, NH, Ad (Johnnie) Winters of Fayetteville, NC, and James Winters of New York, NY; also surviving are 11 great-nieces and nephews and 11 great-great-nieces and nephews.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Beinhauer (724-941-3211). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Louise de Marillac Church in Upper St. Clair, PA, on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery County on Monday, June 22, 2020.

