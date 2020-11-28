1/1
Shirley Kenny
1950 - 2020
On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Shirley Kenny, loving wife and step-mother of three children passed away after a long battle with cancer at the age of 70. She was passionate about cooking and spent the last 14 years of her life enjoying time with her family and friends at The Villages in Florida. She is survived by her husband Dick, his three children, Lisa (Eric) Proie, Rick (Kathy) Kenny and Angela Loria; her brother, Steve (LaDonna) Dorsek; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and her Aunt Babe and cousins. Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724-941-3211), where services will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Published in Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
DEC
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
DEC
2
Service
10:00 AM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
