Shirley Morgan, age 74, was called home Sunday, November 22, 2020, to be with the Lord Jesus. She is reunited with all her brothers and sisters, mother and father, and husband. She is survived by her only son, MB Morgan; and special nieces, Anita Romero, and Lucia Romero-Davis and Lucia's children, Dakota and Sara. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association