1/
Sonia Anne Smith
1937 - 2020
LaSonia Anne Smith, age 83, our beloved mother, born June 9, 1937, in Weslaco, TX to Arthur Henry and Estelle Florabelle Ruggles-Bullard, returned home to her Father in heaven on Sunday, November 15, 2020. LaSonia was preceded in death by her husband, Louie, her parents, and many other cherished family members. She is survived by her 5 adult children, 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchild.

Her body can now rest. Her mind can be at peace. Her vibrancy and love for life were witnessed by us all and evidenced by her fight to keep living a life worth living. She loved her children and grandchildren more than life itself. As a family, we are relieved and at ease knowing she is rejoicing and reconciled with her heavenly family. She is enjoying the comfort of heaven, dwelling with God, the angels, and one another in perfect compatibility and refreshing intimacy.

Sonia's story was one of faith, inspiration, heartbreak, endless love, and hope for all those out there fighting Alzheimer's. Sadly, her mother, sister, and brother, were all afflicted by Alzheimer's. She was inspirational because she demonstrated strength, purpose and a steadfast commitment to her family and Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior. She was a devout Christian and never wavered from her trust and faith in God, as he was the cornerstone of her life. She came from a long line of love and family of faith. Her grandfather traveled the world as an evangelist, spreading the gospel and God's love wherever he could. She finished her mission here on earth. Well done...mom...well done!

Heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Beehive Homes of Albuquerque, where LaSonia was a resident for the past five years. Special thanks to Carlos, Chris and Brenda for their love and compassion from the beginning to the end. Their kindness is etched in her heart forever.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be any viewing or services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, New Mexico Chapter.

Published in French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
