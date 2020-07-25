1/1
Sono (Sakimura) Brown
1929 - 2020
Sono Mary Brown went home to be with the Lord on June 9th 2020 and will be laid to rest on Thursday, June 25th at Santa Fe National Cemetery, with her husband Charles.

She loved being around family and friends. She was a champion swimmer and hunter.

Sono was born in Japan in 1929. She married Charles in the sixties and moved to New Mexico in 1977.

She was an Albuquerque resident until her passing.

In more recent years she enjoyed dining out, shopping, spending time with family, cooking, and bingo.

She will be missed.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
