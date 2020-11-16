Formerly of Braddock, age, 95, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020.



Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Emery, Jr. for 55 wonderful years.



Loving mother of Michael (Debbie) Emery of North Versailles, Lorrie (John) Ebbitt of Regent Square, and Jeanne (Dan) Pazehoski of Penn Township.



Loving grandmother of Jodi (Ryan) Ellis, Tierney (John) Gudukas, Alicia (Dru) McGill, Jonathan (Denise) Ebbitt, Amy Ebbitt, Sean (Kayla) Ebbitt, Dan (Rebecca) Pazehoski, Jr., Becky (Keith) Elliott, and Doug Pazehoski.



Cherished great-grandmother of Reece Ellis; Alli Godukas; Finden McGill; Addison, Kinley, and John Ryan Ebbitt; Noelle, Rosalie, and Michael Pazehoski; Henry, Mallory, and Louie Elliott; Austin and Novalee Pazehoski.



Survived by her adored sister and roommate at St. Anne's Home, Eva Witkowski.



Preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Kazmiera Warda; her sister, Irene Organ; her brother, Eugene Warda; and her 7 siblings who died as children.



Sophie worked for years at the Westinghouse East Pittsburgh plant and their headquarters in downtown Pittsburgh. She also began Sophie Emery Catering and ran the business out of her own home, which was a well-known catering business that served fire halls and banquet centers for over 25 years. Sophie was an active member of the Polish Women's Alliance Group #182 in Braddock and previously served as their Financial Secretary. She loved baking and had a passion for helping and feeding animals. Sophie's greatest gift in life was her family and caring for her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Due to the pandemic and the family's wishes, Sophie's visitation and Mass of Christian Burial are private to her family. However, a public memorial service celebrating Sophie's life will be held at a later date. Please contact the family for more information.



Arrangements by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.



Sophie will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.

