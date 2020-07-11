Stanley Joseph Kowalczyk, age 71, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born in Ciecory, Poland, he was the son of Aleksander and Marijanna (Nosek) Kowalczyk.



Stanley spent most of his childhood in rural Poland and immigrated with his family to Worcester at age 11. He graduated from St. Mary's Catholic School and soon after, met the love of his life, Diane. He then served in the U.S. Navy. In 1975, Stanley and Diane moved to Barre where the two lived and raised their family.



Stanley spent many years working as a supervisor for Mercury Wire, and at different times owned two businesses: Natural Friends, a plant store in Worcester and co-owned Dean Liquors in Barre.



Stanley had a deep bond with nature, and enjoyed watching the wildlife in his backyard and woods around his home. During his time here, he could be found searching the forest floor for mushrooms, tending his bee hives, taking care of his livestock, and living his peaceful life in his yard and garden. Additionally, he had many hobbies, including antiques, coins, stamps, fishing and card games. He was a member of the Barre Rod and Gun Club, where he could be found every Friday night playing poker with his friends. One of Stanley's proudest moments was winning first place in a poker fundraiser in 2011 for Why Me, a non-profit organization providing love and support to children and their families fighting cancer. Above all, Stanley loved spending time with his family, and was deeply proud of his heritage.



He will be lovingly missed by his wife of 44 years, Diane L. (Abrahamson) Kowalczyk; two daughters, Tanya Kowalczyk and her partner, Matthew Whitlow of Dartmouth, Kara Kowalczyk-Fisher and her husband, Michael of Barre; two sisters, Donna Wilson and her husband, Ernest of Worcester, Grace Masters and her husband, Daniel of Worcester; a grandchild, Aleksander Forest Kowalczyk-Fisher; and several nephews and nieces as well as many relatives in Poland. Stanley was predeceased by his parents and brother, John Kowalczyk.



Stanley is remembered as a hard working provider devoted to helping his family and friends, a man of honesty and integrity, and someone that was content and at peace with his life and the way he lived it.



A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Why Me Inc., 1152 Pleasant St., Worcester, MA 01602. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.

