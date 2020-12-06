1/1
Stephen H. Glass
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WORCESTER – Stephen H. Glass, 77, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the loving care of his family and the compassionate caregivers at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. Born and raised in Worcester, Steve was the son of Benjamin and Lillian (Poliakin) Glass. Stephen attended Midland Street School, Chandler Street Junior High, Classical High School Class of 1961, Worcester Junior College for 2 years, RIT for 1 semester and 2 years at WPI.

Steve joined his family's business, King Supermarkets with locations in Worcester, Spencer and Grafton until the family sold the stores in 1985. He also owned a laundromat, and owned a photography studio until 1969. He then opened Heavens Above Satellite Systems in 1978 and his younger brother Fred joined him until 1999.

Steve was technically savvy and a self-taught computer whiz. He loved learning the latest computer technology and was eager to share his knowledge with his family and friends. First and foremost, Steve was a devoted family man who dearly loved his wife, children and grandchildren. He was so proud of his children's accomplishments, as well as his grandchildren's and loved to share the highlights with his friends. Steve was a trusted friend to Ira, Eddie, Bobby, David and so many others. His brothers Stu and Fred were so very special to him and their bond will live on forever. Steve asked for so little and gave so much.

Steve also had a soft spot in his heart for Yorkshire Terriers, "Yorkies". Owning several throughout his lifetime, it's easy to understand the attraction seeing that both Steve and his Yorkies could be described as feisty, energetic, charming, quirky, affectionate and cuddly. In 2000, he created the website, "Yorkies.com", designed to better educate the public on Yorkie topics including how to get started, how to care for, and how to manage pet loss. He's had 6,888,177 hits since its inception. Steve even wrote a murder mystery book, "A Lick In Time".

Steve will be lovingly missed by his family and friends and will be remembered for his tenacity witty and colorful sense of humor and unwavering devotion to his family. Steve always had a witty quip or quote like, "if frogs had wings their rear ends wouldn't drag", or "opinions are like butts, everyone has one".

He leaves his wife of 53 years, Juliet A. (Natale) Glass; his son, Adam M. Glass and his wife, Michelle of Paxton; his daughter, Jennifer L. Conrad and her husband, Michael of Worcester; two brothers, Stuart E. Glass and his wife, Kathleen of Paxton and Frederick J. Glass and his wife, Nancy of Delray Beach, Florida; a sister, Sheila Schiffman of Worcester; five grandchildren Liliana, Gabriella, Cecilia, Jordan and Samuel; nephews and nieces and his beloved Yorkie, Kalie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tufts Medical Center in Stephen's memory www.giving.tuftsmedicalcenter.org/give or call 617-636-7656.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miles Funeral Home from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Worcester County Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
November 19, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of Steve's death. Please know that Laurie, myself, and my Family are praying for all of you.

Dan Mathieu
Dan Mathieu
November 10, 2020
Dear Judy, Jennifer and Adam,
I am so sorry to hear about Steve. He was such a great guy and Judy, you were his rock. His family was his life and what a wonderful family he had. Love to you all.
Cindy Taberner
Friend
November 10, 2020
Dear Judy, Jennifer, and Adam,
I am just seeing the news of Steve's passing now. I am so very sorry. He was such a great guy. Judy, you and the kids were his world and you were always his rock. Much love to you all.
Cindy Taberner
Friend
November 10, 2020
To the Glass family, so sorry for your loss. What a great guy! May he rest in peace.
Richard Goldberg
Acquaintance
November 9, 2020
To Judy and children and family; Altho i did not know Stephen.. i did know Judy, his wife. and other family members. I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family. May he rest in peace now. May God give you the strength you need to get thru this. God Bless.
Elaine Tibbetts
Friend
November 9, 2020
Dear Fred and Glass Family,
Sorry for your loss. I pray you and yours will find comfort at this difficult time.
Jody E. Tubert
Jody E. Tubert
Classmate
November 9, 2020
Fred, Stu, and the Glass families. My condolences on the passing of Steve. May you rest in peace.
Guz Gaudette
Coworker
November 8, 2020
Judy-
So sorry for your loss. We will keep you in our prayers during this difficult time.
Paul Spaziante & Teri Benoit
Friend
November 7, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ann Larson
November 8, 2020
Judy Adam Jennifer. So very sorry to read of Steve's passing. Please know that you are all in our thoughts and in our prayers. May Steve RIP
Love
Carl and Ann
Ann Larson
Family
November 7, 2020
Steve was a very special and dear friend. We shared longtime memories for long over 54 years. We'll miss our visits to Worcester . We would sit and schmooze about everything from business, tech stuff and dogs which we both have and love. Judy we love you and we'll visit soon.
David and Diane Sigel
Friend
November 7, 2020
Fred and family, My condolences on the loss of your brither and friend.
Jim Kelleher
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved