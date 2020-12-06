WORCESTER – Stephen H. Glass, 77, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the loving care of his family and the compassionate caregivers at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. Born and raised in Worcester, Steve was the son of Benjamin and Lillian (Poliakin) Glass. Stephen attended Midland Street School, Chandler Street Junior High, Classical High School Class of 1961, Worcester Junior College for 2 years, RIT for 1 semester and 2 years at WPI.
Steve joined his family's business, King Supermarkets with locations in Worcester, Spencer and Grafton until the family sold the stores in 1985. He also owned a laundromat, and owned a photography studio until 1969. He then opened Heavens Above Satellite Systems in 1978 and his younger brother Fred joined him until 1999.
Steve was technically savvy and a self-taught computer whiz. He loved learning the latest computer technology and was eager to share his knowledge with his family and friends. First and foremost, Steve was a devoted family man who dearly loved his wife, children and grandchildren. He was so proud of his children's accomplishments, as well as his grandchildren's and loved to share the highlights with his friends. Steve was a trusted friend to Ira, Eddie, Bobby, David and so many others. His brothers Stu and Fred were so very special to him and their bond will live on forever. Steve asked for so little and gave so much.
Steve also had a soft spot in his heart for Yorkshire Terriers, "Yorkies". Owning several throughout his lifetime, it's easy to understand the attraction seeing that both Steve and his Yorkies could be described as feisty, energetic, charming, quirky, affectionate and cuddly. In 2000, he created the website, "Yorkies.com"
, designed to better educate the public on Yorkie topics including how to get started, how to care for, and how to manage pet loss. He's had 6,888,177 hits since its inception. Steve even wrote a murder mystery book, "A Lick In Time".
Steve will be lovingly missed by his family and friends and will be remembered for his tenacity witty and colorful sense of humor and unwavering devotion to his family. Steve always had a witty quip or quote like, "if frogs had wings their rear ends wouldn't drag", or "opinions are like butts, everyone has one".
He leaves his wife of 53 years, Juliet A. (Natale) Glass; his son, Adam M. Glass and his wife, Michelle of Paxton; his daughter, Jennifer L. Conrad and her husband, Michael of Worcester; two brothers, Stuart E. Glass and his wife, Kathleen of Paxton and Frederick J. Glass and his wife, Nancy of Delray Beach, Florida; a sister, Sheila Schiffman of Worcester; five grandchildren Liliana, Gabriella, Cecilia, Jordan and Samuel; nephews and nieces and his beloved Yorkie, Kalie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tufts Medical Center in Stephen's memory www.giving.tuftsmedicalcenter.org/give
or call 617-636-7656.