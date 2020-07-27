1/1
Stephen K. Johnson
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen K. "Steve" Johnson, 76, Machesney Park, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on June 25, 2020. He was born August 14, 1943, in Rockford, the son of Gilbert and Josephine (Ingrassia) Johnson. Steve married Shirley Duffy in Freeport on September 27, 1968. He served as a Rockford Police officer for 30 years retiring in 1997. Steve was a member of the Venetian Club, the Lombardi Club, and the Tebala Shrine Klown unit. Special thanks to the Davita family, Harlem Roscoe Fire Dept., Dr. Sara Mijal, the 9th floor nursing staff at SwedishAmerican Hospital, Tina, Lyndsey, Douglas, Joe, and Cy and Heartland Hospice.
Survived by his wife, Shirley; his daughter, Carrie (Fidencio) Saucedo; his son Patrick (Tracy) Johnson; his grandchildren, Stevie and Noah Saucedo and Nicholas Johnson; faithful companion "Buddy" the dog; his sisters, Noreen Slade and Joanne Cavaness and his brother, Brian Harrington; his mother, Josephine Harrington.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Memorials may be made to the Harlem Roscoe Fire Dept., Heartland Hospice, Noah's Ark, or the police museum at Midway Village in Steve's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Legacy Remembers from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved