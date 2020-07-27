Stephen K. "Steve" Johnson, 76, Machesney Park, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on June 25, 2020. He was born August 14, 1943, in Rockford, the son of Gilbert and Josephine (Ingrassia) Johnson. Steve married Shirley Duffy in Freeport on September 27, 1968. He served as a Rockford Police officer for 30 years retiring in 1997. Steve was a member of the Venetian Club, the Lombardi Club, and the Tebala Shrine Klown unit. Special thanks to the Davita family, Harlem Roscoe Fire Dept., Dr. Sara Mijal, the 9th floor nursing staff at SwedishAmerican Hospital, Tina, Lyndsey, Douglas, Joe, and Cy and Heartland Hospice.

Survived by his wife, Shirley; his daughter, Carrie (Fidencio) Saucedo; his son Patrick (Tracy) Johnson; his grandchildren, Stevie and Noah Saucedo and Nicholas Johnson; faithful companion "Buddy" the dog; his sisters, Noreen Slade and Joanne Cavaness and his brother, Brian Harrington; his mother, Josephine Harrington.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Memorials may be made to the Harlem Roscoe Fire Dept., Heartland Hospice, Noah's Ark, or the police museum at Midway Village in Steve's name.

