Steven J. Cabelus
1966 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Steven James Cabelus announces his sudden passing on November 19, 2020.

He leaves behind his mother Claire, his father James, his son Matthew, a brother, 2 sisters, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his brother Scott.

Steve grew up in Hamilton Square, and although there were brief periods away from the area, he was always drawn back to family and friends here. Steve was a generous, gentle, complicated soul who touched people's lives no matter where he was.

He will be dearly missed.

A private service is planned for immediate family.

Memorial donations can be made to Magee Rehabilitation Hospital at https://bit.ly/3mncTmW.


Published in Franklin H. Rainear, Jr. Affordable Funeral Service & Cremation , LLC from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
