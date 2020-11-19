Steven M. Hartman, 66, of Rockford, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 in his home.



Steven was born in Savanna, IL on August 12, 1954, son of Warner Hartman and Dorothy Schreiner. He graduated from Savanna High School, Class of 1973. Steven was employed with O & O Tree Service for many years. He was a single father and raised 3 children on his own. Steven loved fishing, riding his motorcycle and working on his house. He was a kind, warm-hearted man who would help anyone no matter what. Steven was never judgmental toward anyone and always cared for people. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family who meant everything to him. Steven will be dearly missed.



He is survived by 3 children, Matthew Hartman, Nicole Cuellar-Juarez and Melissa (Jose) Caldera; mother, Dorothy; grandchildren, Faith, Addison, Ryker, Christian, Angela, Gabriela, Abel, Journey, Zakayyah, Novali, Cael and Zelenda; great-granddaughter, Alexa; siblings, Allen, Cheryl and Gordy; nieces, nephews, cousins and special friend, Donna Hollingsworth. Steven is predeceased by his father, Warner Hartman.

