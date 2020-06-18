SUAT HONG TAN
1930 - 2020
Mrs. Suat Hong Tan of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Seattle, Washington, USA, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020, at the age of eighty-nine. She was born in Penang, then part of British Malaya, to Chew Gim Eng and Tan Min Chee. She graduated with honors from the University of Malaya (formerly Raffles College) in Singapore, which was rare for women at that time. She became an English teacher, respected and honored by her students in Penang and Kuala Lumpur over the decades. Her husband of 39 years, Ah Fee, predeceased her in 1992. She is survived by three daughters, Suat Lian and Swee Lian Tan of Seattle, and Su Lian Tan of Brookline, Massachusetts, two sisters, Amy (Kee Lay) Tan and Shirley (Kee Ling) Lau of Singapore, and two sons-in-law, Jonathan Weil and Evan Bennett. A memorial will be planned for a later date.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BONNEY-WATSON - WA Memorial
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA 98188
(206) 242-1787
