Susan Mae Morrison passed away on November 17th 2020 at the age of 70. Susan was born on January 11th, 1950 in Salt Lake City UT to parents Kenneth Bingham & Ila Mae Lambert Morrison. She Grew up in Bountiful UT and attended Viewmont High School. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Susan had many talents including writing poems, cooking, sewing, modge podge, playing church hymns on the piano and master mechanic when it came to fixing broken kids toys. She had a big heart for cats and dogs and rescuing them whenever she could. She was very good at coming up with solutions to difficult problems. She is loved and will be missed by all who knew her.



Susan was preceded in death by her parents and brother Ronald Morrison. She survived by her sister Sandra, brother Lynn & son Justin



A viewing for friends and family will be held November 23rd 2020 at 12:30 -1:30 At Russon Brothers Bountiful Mortuary. A grave side service will follow at the Bountiful city cemetary at 2:00 PM



A Special thanks to insperation Hospice & St Marks Hospital





Published in RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.