1/1
Susan Mae Morrison
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Mae Morrison passed away on November 17th 2020 at the age of 70. Susan was born on January 11th, 1950 in Salt Lake City UT to parents Kenneth Bingham & Ila Mae Lambert Morrison. She Grew up in Bountiful UT and attended Viewmont High School. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Susan had many talents including writing poems, cooking, sewing, modge podge, playing church hymns on the piano and master mechanic when it came to fixing broken kids toys. She had a big heart for cats and dogs and rescuing them whenever she could. She was very good at coming up with solutions to difficult problems. She is loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents and brother Ronald Morrison. She survived by her sister Sandra, brother Lynn & son Justin

A viewing for friends and family will be held November 23rd 2020 at 12:30 -1:30 At Russon Brothers Bountiful Mortuary. A grave side service will follow at the Bountiful city cemetary at 2:00 PM

A Special thanks to insperation Hospice & St Marks Hospital

Published in RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Viewing
12:30 - 01:30 PM
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
NOV
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bountiful City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved