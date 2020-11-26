Susan "Sue" Adair Maes age 76, born on Monday, June 5, 1944, entered eternal rest on Friday, November 13th, 2020. She peacefully left this earth in the comfort of her family home of more than 50 years. She was surrounded by friends and family and her beloved dog. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, T.R. (Toby) Maes; mother and father, Charlotte and Bill Adair; and brother, John E. Adair.Sue was born in Cincinnati, OH and spent her childhood in Los Alamos, NM. The family moved to Albuquerque when Sue was in middle school and she graduated from Sandia H.S. in 1962. Shortly afterwards, she moved to Las Vegas, NV for a period before returning to Albuquerque where she met her husband Toby in 1965. They were married in September of 1966, for 34 years before T.R.'s death in 2000. Even after T.R. was gone, Sue believed he was her true love and considered herself joined in the union of holy matrimony until the end of her life. They are now reunited in the eternal Kingdom of God, together again.When Sue met T.R., she was well on her way to being an independent young professional businesswoman in the banking world at First National Bank of Albuquerque. Once they started a family Sue decided to devote herself as a loving mother and homemaker in raising their two sons. Her sense of nurturing and caring for loved ones was selflessly demonstrated throughout her adult life. She cared for her grandmother, mother, sister-in-law, Carnation "Blossom" Medina, and her late husband during his battle with cancer. She was always trying to give love and strength to others around her. Sue embodied the truest characteristics of a compassionate and dedicated woman to her friends and family.One of her proudest accomplishments was her involvement with her boys' love for baseball. She was the volunteer "Team Official Scorekeeper" at Roadrunner Little League throughout the late 70's and early 80's, enjoying seeing her kids play ball.As her boys little league careers ended in the mid 1980's that love for baseball took Sue to some of the most enjoyable summers of her life as she was the "HEAD" vault banker for the Albuquerque Dukes Professional Baseball Club the AAA Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sue spent many summers with the 'boys of summer" P. Patrick McKernan and family, Mark Rupert, Dwayne F. Miller, and the rest of the "Dukes" front office staff. If you purchased anything at the Albuquerque Sports Stadium from popcorn to peanuts, crackerjacks or even those .50 cent beers, Sue had a hand in counting your purchases!Over the years, Sue found a soft spot in her heart for the family dogs, whom she dearly cared for and loved. Beginning in 1976 with Lucy, then Fluffy, Reebok, Shadow, Flower and finally Charlotte. She had a passion for grooming her Shih Tzus to the point where one might mistake them for show dogs. They truly gave her many years of enjoyment and companionship.Sue lived a full, blessed, and prosperous life. Today her legacy lives on through those she is survived by: son, Ted R. Maes and wife, Valerie of Albuquerque, son, Bobby Maes and wife, Miriam of Albuquerque; grandchildren, Traxler, Tyler and Daago Maes, Valentina and Iker Rosas; brother, Robert R. Adair and family of Albuquerque; and numerous nieces and nephews. There are many special friends and family members who deeply loved her including – sister-in-law, Peggy Wright, sons Randy and Mikey Wright; cousin, Pat Hysco and husband, Don, Diana and Chuck Schuch and their daughters, Dania and Michelle; Alice Saykally and children, Cindy, husband, Geno, Steve, Kathy, and Gina; Sara and Kent Mathis and daughter, Heather; Ann and Mike Ebbers and their children, Mary, Hannah, and Charlie; lifelong friend, Tony Natoli, and, Marsha Anderson and family.Sue and T.R. had carefully thought out many years in advance what their final wishes for the end of their lives and beginning of their eternal togetherness would entail. In honoring and celebrating them both, their remains will be scattered at the Maes Family Ranch on Monday, December 28th, 2020.In lieu of services, memorial donations can be made to honor Sue. Her favorite cause was for protecting animal rights. Please donate to ASCPA @