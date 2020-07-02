For many years a resident of Forest Hills, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Lansdale, Pennsylvania.



Sue was 73 years old. She was born on October 6, 1946, the only child of Ellen and John Spence. She attended Atlantic Avenue Grade School, Forest Hills Junior High, and graduated in June 1964 from Wilkinsburg High School. Sue received an Associates Degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College in June 1966. Suzanne married Thomas R. Grieve in June 1968. While Tom served in the Navy, Sue worked at the U.S. Bureau of Mines in Oakland. They moved to Philadelphia in late 1972. Sue had two wonderful daughters, Pamela Lynn Blatnik (Jeff) and Victoria Marie Grieve (Paul). Sue was grandmother to Nicole C. Garlenski, Amanda R. Garlenski, Brennan C. Garlenski, who reside in Denver, Colorado, and Nathan S. De Morgan and Naomi R. De Morgan of Logan, Utah.



Sue was a lovely, intelligent, and classy woman. She was a loving daughter, mother, and wife. Suzanne's health declined markedly in the 1980's and early 1990's. She lived the last twenty plus years of her life in a care center outside of Philadelphia. Sue shall be cherished always by her family and friends. She shall not be forgotten.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later time and place, yet to be determined.



