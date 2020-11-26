Sylvia Manning Alvey, 89, loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, "grandma great", sister, and friend passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020.



She was the first of four children born to Leo W. and Florence Hess Manning. She was born on September 20, 1931 at the old Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. A few days after her arrival, her parents took her to their little rock house in Farmington, Utah, built in 1880 (which still stands today). She attended school in Farmington, Riverdale, and Roy, graduating from Weber High in 1949.



Sylvia married Boyd Lee Titensor in September 1950. They later divorced. In 1974, a lifelong friend set her up on a blind date with Ray L. Alvey. One week after their first date, they were engaged, and on July 20, 1974 they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Ogden, Utah temple. They were happily married for almost 29 years before his passing on May 17, 2003.



She worked at the Polar Bear in Roy (now known as Burger Bar), McClelland Air Force Base, for Dr. Conrad Young as a dental assistant, and as a bookkeeper for Ray Alvey Construction.



She enjoyed sewing, piecing quilts, handwork, walking, going to the temple, volunteering at the LDS Family History Center, reading, and genealogy, but her family is what brought her the most joy. She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings where she blessed countless lives.



She is survived by her children; son, Scott B. (Debbie) Titensor; daughter, JoAnne (Mark) Gregson; daughter, LeeAnne (Ryan) Christensen; step-daughter, Kristi Wiggins; step-son, Lane Alvey; brother, Stan (Marcy) Manning; sister, Kathryn Winchell; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Alvey, her parents and a sister, Evelyn Heath.



The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Barrington Place in Clinton, Utah for their loving care and would like to offer a special thanks to Kathy, Cynthia, LaPriel, Kassidy, and Lindy (just to name a few) for going above and beyond in their care for Mom.



A viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Masks and social distancing will be required. A graveside service will take place at Lindquist Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd, South Ogden, Utah at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020. There will be a livestream of the graveside service at the "Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page, as well as at the bottom of Syliva's obituary on Myers website, starting at 1:00 p.m.





