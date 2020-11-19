Sylvia Jean Enslen, of Butler, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital.
Born in Butler on June 30, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Mario P. "Steamy" and Ilda Scuoteguazza Giuntoli.
She worked many years as a secretary at Butler Memorial Hospital and then at Butler County Community College, where she served as administrative assistant to the Dean of Student Affairs before enjoying retirement.
Sylvia was a lifelong member of Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Butler. She was a member of the church choir and Rosary Makers. She was also well known in the community as a helper of Mrs. Claus; she provided thousands of people with a candy cane as a simple gesture of kindness and hope.
She is survived by her son, Chris Enslen and his wife, Pam, of Chesterfield, Virginia; two grandchildren, Hannah and Jacob; her brother, James Giuntoli, of Bluffton, South Carolina; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Enslen, whom she married October 1, 1966 and who passed away December 17, 2001; and her sister, Loretta Mrochek.
Services and burial are private due to COVID-19 concerns and to honor Sylvia's caring nature to always put the needs and well-being of others before self.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association
.