Of Turtle Creek, age 75, died peacefully at her home and tended to by her family on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Carlo and Santa (Bevacqua) Fragomeni.
Sister of Frank (Esperanza) Fragomeni of Spain, Mary Rose (late Samuel) Santangelo of FL, Rita (late Mario) Lavella of East McKeesport, John (Kathleen) Fragomeni of Penn Hills, Virginia (late William) Bartges of Murrysville, Amelia (John) Faith of Greensburg and Anne (John) Fink of North Huntingdon.
Sylvia is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her pet cat, 'Casper'.
Sylvia was a former employee of Mellon Bank with 37 years of service. Her last 10 years were as the Branch Manager in Wilkinsburg. After her career at Mellon she became employed with Parkvale in Monroeville. Sylvia was a long-time member of St. Colman Church. She enjoyed reading but her life's greatest passion was being a caregiver for her mother.
There will not be a viewing or visitation.
Friends are welcome to attend her Mass of Christian Burial in St. Colman Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 100 Tri-Boro Expy, Turtle Creek, PA 15145 on Monday at 10 a.m.
Sylvia will be laid to rest privately in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund 2200 Garden Dr., #2000, Seven Fields, PA 16046, www.heartlandhospice.com
; or to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5150 Centre Ave., Pgh., PA 15232 or www.hillman.upmc.com
Arrangements are with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.