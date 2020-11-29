1/1
Sylvia (Cohen) Malkin
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia Cohen Malkin of Albuquerque, NM passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Live Spire Assisted Living. She was born in the Bronx, NY on July 23, 1929, the daughter of Morris and Rose Cohen, where she grew up with her two brothers, Robert (Bobby) and Jack (Georgie) Cohen. She relocated to Hollis, Queens, NY where she resided for over 50 years in the same apartment. In 2005 Sylvia relocated to Albuquerque, NM.

Sylvia worked as the assistant to the Director of Food Services at The Parker Institute of Geriatric Care in New Hyde Park, NY for over 25 years before retiring in 1994. She was a proud member of Local 1199 SEIU.

Sylvia loved to read, paint, eat Chinese food and lobster. She enjoyed walking with her friends to the library and get pizza. Sylvia's weekly ritual was getting her hair done at the beauty parlor no matter what. Most of all she loved and enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always saying to "give the kids a kiss".

Sylvia is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Tracy (Doug) and Lynn Kronowit (Mike); four grandchildren, Ricky (Stephanie) Festa, Erica (Joe) McGlynn, Kim Cook (Jay), Lorraine James (Ben); and five great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Jack McGlynn, Lily and Emma Festa, and Lillionna James, as well as numerous members of her extended family.

A memorial for Sylvia will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved