Sylvia Cohen Malkin of Albuquerque, NM passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Live Spire Assisted Living. She was born in the Bronx, NY on July 23, 1929, the daughter of Morris and Rose Cohen, where she grew up with her two brothers, Robert (Bobby) and Jack (Georgie) Cohen. She relocated to Hollis, Queens, NY where she resided for over 50 years in the same apartment. In 2005 Sylvia relocated to Albuquerque, NM.



Sylvia worked as the assistant to the Director of Food Services at The Parker Institute of Geriatric Care in New Hyde Park, NY for over 25 years before retiring in 1994. She was a proud member of Local 1199 SEIU.



Sylvia loved to read, paint, eat Chinese food and lobster. She enjoyed walking with her friends to the library and get pizza. Sylvia's weekly ritual was getting her hair done at the beauty parlor no matter what. Most of all she loved and enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always saying to "give the kids a kiss".



Sylvia is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Tracy (Doug) and Lynn Kronowit (Mike); four grandchildren, Ricky (Stephanie) Festa, Erica (Joe) McGlynn, Kim Cook (Jay), Lorraine James (Ben); and five great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Jack McGlynn, Lily and Emma Festa, and Lillionna James, as well as numerous members of her extended family.



A memorial for Sylvia will be held at a later date.



