Tafe Jr. Maae, 44, died on November 9, 2020 in his home in Ogden, Utah. Jr. was born on June 1, 1976 at the Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii to Eseta Steadman and Tafe Maae. His interests include football, watching his favorite NFL team, the Los Angeles Chargers, R&B music, and he loved spending time with family, especially his three kids.



He was a devoted father, son, brother and uncle. He supported his family in everything they did. He was always full of jokes and made everyone laugh. He is survived by his mother and step father, Eseta & Colin Steadman; his father Tafe Maae; sons, Desmond and Jordan Maae; daughter, Eseta Maae; sister, Rosie (Harry) Akeripa; brothers, Sene (Chrissy), Marcus, Jason, Vincent (Uilani), and Edward; and many nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at Myers Mortuary in Ogden, Utah on Thursday November 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. with a viewing prior from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45.

