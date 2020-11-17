1/1
Tafe Jr. Maae
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tafe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tafe Jr. Maae, 44, died on November 9, 2020 in his home in Ogden, Utah. Jr. was born on June 1, 1976 at the Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii to Eseta Steadman and Tafe Maae. His interests include football, watching his favorite NFL team, the Los Angeles Chargers, R&B music, and he loved spending time with family, especially his three kids.

He was a devoted father, son, brother and uncle. He supported his family in everything they did. He was always full of jokes and made everyone laugh. He is survived by his mother and step father, Eseta & Colin Steadman; his father Tafe Maae; sons, Desmond and Jordan Maae; daughter, Eseta Maae; sister, Rosie (Harry) Akeripa; brothers, Sene (Chrissy), Marcus, Jason, Vincent (Uilani), and Edward; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Myers Mortuary in Ogden, Utah on Thursday November 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. with a viewing prior from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Myers Mortuary from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Viewing
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Myers Mortuary
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Myers Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved