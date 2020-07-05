Teddy Lon Harris (Lieutenant Colonel, USAF, retired), age 87, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 after a long, difficult battle with cancer.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Josephine Harris; two sons, Gary Noel Harris (wife Carolyn) and Joel Lon Harris (wife Rebecca); and two grandchildren, Anna Marie Harris and William Dudley Harris; and numerous extended family members and dear friends.



Ted was born on Oct 18, 1932 in Amarillo, Texas and spent his formative years in West Texas and Northern New Mexico, sometimes attending school in a one room schoolhouse. He graduated from Farmington High School and attended New Mexico State University where he met his wife, Josephine. He joined the Air Force as an aviation cadet and trained as a fighter pilot in 1954. Over his 20 year career he flew many fighter aircraft at assignments in England AFB, LA; Cannon AFB, NM; Bentwaters AB, England; Davis-Monthan AFB, AZ; and Hahn AB, Germany. He had the great honor of defending his country in the Vietnam War flying 210 missions in the F-4 Phantom II at Da Nang AB, Republic of Vietnam. He retired from the Air Force in 1974 from Hahn AB, Germany, and moved back to his beloved New Mexico.



His second career was spent teaching electronics and math at TVI (now CNM). He cherished that career, saying that those students were really there to learn and be productive members of society. In 1995 he began his full time retirement camping with the Elks and Chaparrals RV groups, which he had enjoyed part time since 1982. His RV trips included yearly stays in Mexico and Yuma, AZ, and hundreds of trips elsewhere. He loved the adventures throughout our great country and cherished the many close friendships he and Josephine made. His "dream trip" was a 7500 mile trek with dear friends all the way to Maritime Provinces of Canada and back. Once he became a "Papa", his life revolved around his Grandkids, Anna and Will. He spent many hours playing with, mentoring and attending functions while they grew up. He was a passionate Dallas Cowboys fan and rarely missed a game (win or lose!). He loved playing golf, was an avid woodworker, handyman and jack of all trades. He could do anything with his hands and never had the need to call for a handyman. He was very active in the Chaparral RV club and edited their monthly newsletter for many years. He was a devout Catholic and was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church for 46 years.



A Rosary and Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. at Annunciation Catholic Church, 2621 Vermont Street NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. He will also be interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Casa Angelica, 5629 Isleta Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105.

