1/1
Teresa Jo Thompson
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa Jo Thompson, 53, of Kansas City, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at North Kansas City Hospital.

Teresa was born on August 7, 1967, in Excelsior Springs, the daughter of Joseph Correll and Patricia Marie (Prichard) Thompson, Jr.

Survivors include: son, Avery Thompson of Richmond; father, Joseph Correll Thompson, Jr. of Richmond; and brother, Marshall Prichard Thompson of Richmond.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Marie Thompson.

Teresa was reared and educated in Richmond. Growing up, she worked in the family grocery store, Joe's Highway 10 Market, in Richmond. She proudly served her country in the United States Navy. Teresa also worked in the food service industry and was currently a licensed funeral director. She was a high energy person. Teresa enjoyed dressing up and working the Renaissance Festival in Kansas City every year. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Teresa Jo Thompson Memorial Fund. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in Sunny Slope Cemetery, Richmond. Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Sunny Slope Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond
507 East Main
Richmond, MO 64085
816-776-2233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved