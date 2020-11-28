Teresa Jo Thompson, 53, of Kansas City, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at North Kansas City Hospital.



Teresa was born on August 7, 1967, in Excelsior Springs, the daughter of Joseph Correll and Patricia Marie (Prichard) Thompson, Jr.



Survivors include: son, Avery Thompson of Richmond; father, Joseph Correll Thompson, Jr. of Richmond; and brother, Marshall Prichard Thompson of Richmond.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Marie Thompson.



Teresa was reared and educated in Richmond. Growing up, she worked in the family grocery store, Joe's Highway 10 Market, in Richmond. She proudly served her country in the United States Navy. Teresa also worked in the food service industry and was currently a licensed funeral director. She was a high energy person. Teresa enjoyed dressing up and working the Renaissance Festival in Kansas City every year. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Teresa Jo Thompson Memorial Fund. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.



Graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in Sunny Slope Cemetery, Richmond. Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

