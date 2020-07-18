Terry Joseph Zelin, age 62, resident of Albuquerque, NM since 1985, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He is survived by; his mother, June Zelin; children, R Clayton Zelin and Erin Bingham, Byron and Kristin Zelin; brother, Robert Zelin II; grandchild, Brynley Zelin; cousins, Marcy Pleu Lunell, Robert Pleu, Bruce Hamels, and Gary Hamels; former wife, Shelley Zelin; and various loving friends and relatives.



He was preceded by his father, Robert Zelin; grandparents; Florence and Clarence Musselman, Chester and Lena Zelin. Terry was known for being a devoted father, a loving son, a caring accountant, a jokester, a dog-lover, and a positive coach and mentor.



However, Terry was known best for his generosity. He not only helped people and organizations monetarily, but also gave much of his time to help others. His passions included playing baseball from a young age, admiring and driving fast cars, following his son's sports teams and careers, spending time with his sons, being a wine connoisseur, traveling the world, and following Lobo basketball.



Terry spent most of his life as a New Mexican, except for three years in Midland, Texas and three years in New Orleans, Louisiana. He attended Eldorado High School where he played baseball. He then attended New Mexico State University, where he earned an associate degree in Police Science and a bachelor's degree in business administration with a major in accounting. Terry started his career at KPMG and worked in the Midland, New Orleans, and Albuquerque offices. He eventually began his own tax practice where he served clients both large and small for over twenty-five years. He was also active in youth sports programs throughout Albuquerque.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 10000 Spain Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111. Followed by his Entombment at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Faith Lutheran Church charity in Terry's honor towards Feed NM Kids. Please note that due to COVID-19, all attendees of the Funeral services will need to wear a mask and socially distanced seating. Note a celebration of life event will be hosted by Clayton and Byron Zelin at a later date post COVID-19.

