Terry L. Collins
1953 - 2020
Terry L. Collins, 67, of Butler, passed away peacefully on Sunday Nov. 15, 2020 in his home.

Born in Butler on Jan. 5, 1953, Terry was the son of the late Thomas P. and Dorothy E. Collins.

In 1971, Terry graduated from Butler High School.

He worked for PennDOT as an equipment operator until his retirement in 2005.

He was a lifelong member of Saint Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, Herman, where he dedicated much of his time. He was also a member of the RC Men's Club.

He married Marsha Beatty on September 15, 1973 and devoted himself to his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Terry is survived by his daughters, Melinda McConnell (Richard) and Jennafer Collins, and his son, Nathan Collins (Rachel), and grandchildren Kelsee McConnell, Natalie Collins, Liam Collins, and Riley Collins.

What a life he led, with his 13 brothers and two sisters. Left behind to remember him are his sisters, Patti Rock and Cheryl Moran (Tim), both of Butler; his brothers, Ed (Brenda), of Middle Point, OH, Ken (Diane), of Butler, Tom Jr. (Teri), of Cleveland, OH, Dean (Cindy), of Franklin, PA, Mel, of Harrisburg, PA, Dave (Donna), of Louisville, KY, Lou (Marianne), of Butler, Kevin (Pat MacQueen), of Chicago, IL, Jeff (Christi), of Norwell, MA, Scott (Donna), of Butler, and Brian (Marie), of Butler; and his many, many nieces, nephews and other rug rats.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Collins, who passed away in 1960, and Tim Collins, who passed away in 2015; and one brother-in-law, Charles Rock, who passed away in 2018.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, Inc., 429 Center Avenue, Butler

The Collins family extends a special thank you to Good Samaritan Hospice, especially Anna, Sue, and Kara, for the outstanding care they provided to Terry.


Published in Hart Funeral Home Inc from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
