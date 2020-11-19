Terry R. Humphreys



March 1, 1951 ~ November 9, 2020







Terry Humphreys, 69, passed away peacefully with his family by his side in Colorado Springs, Monday, November 9, 2020.



A beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and best friend to many was born in Ogden, UT to Wallace and Sarah Helen Humphreys.



Terry was raised throughout England, Germany, and several continental U.S. states including Nebraska and Washington due to his father serving in the United States Air Force. He graduated high school in Las Vegas, NV and continued on to earn his Bachelors of Science from Utah State University. During his younger adult years, Terry coached several different sports including baseball, basketball, football, infant swim lessons, and life guarding. Terry was later in charge of setting up sporting events throughout Weber County.



On May 5, 1984 Terry was married to his sweetheart Vickie Ann Humphreys and was later sealed in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple on July 23, 1993.



Terry was one of the kindest people in Roy. He was always the first to give someone the shirt off his back and provided food and shelter for those in need. He worked with the inmates to help them complete their community service. He never judged people of their past.



Terry is survived by his children, Sarah, Daniel, and daughter-in-law Madison, his granddaughter Camryn Humphreys, his father Wallace Humphreys, his brothers Mike and Kelly Humphreys, and many close friends that were considered family.



He was preceded in death by his mother Sarah Helen Humphreys, youngest son Matthew Scott Humphreys, and wife Vickie Ann Humphreys.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindqusit's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe. Rd.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store