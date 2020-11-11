1/1
Theodore B. "Ted" Jones Jr.
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of North Braddock, age 52, passed away tragically on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Loving father of Brittni Jones and Kage Jones.

Cherished brother of Kristen (David) Nicholas and Anthony (Krystal) Jones.

Adored uncle of Jordyn Maxwell, Joshua Eddy, Hannah Schaeffer, Zachary (Alyson) Nicholas, and Dylan Jones. Great-uncle of Mason Nicholas.

Ted is also survived by numerous cousins and countless treasured friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Theodore B. Jones, Sr. and Virginia (Maroney) Jones.

Ted was born and raised in the areas of Swissvale and Wilkinsburg, which is where at the age of 16 he began his long and successful career in roof contracting. He took a great interest in the trade, and over the years has carried out countless jobs throughout the greater Pittsburgh area and beyond. In the year 2000, he founded his own roof contracting business, Ted'z Roofing and Siding, which he proudly owned and operated for 20 years. Ted was an avid bowler, pool player, and enjoyed playing poker machines. He was also a passionate fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Penguins, and especially the Steelers. During St. Patrick's Day, Ted loved spiriting his black Irish heritage and would often rent a bus to take his friends and family to various saloons throughout the city. Ted was an active member of the AMVETS Post 60 in North Braddock, where he enjoyed taking trips to an out-of-town Steelers game once a year with the members. His greatest passion was his family, and deeply cherished the time he spent with his children, Brittni and Kage. Ted will be remembered for his vibrant personality and the memories he has made with everyone he came across.

Friends welcome Thursday from 1-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service for the immediate family will be held Thursday at 8 p.m.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, limited visitors will be rotated throughout the funeral home and face masks will be required.

As Ted would always say… "YAHTZEE"!


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral service
08:00 PM
For immediate family
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved