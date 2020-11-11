Of North Braddock, age 52, passed away tragically on Saturday, November 7, 2020.



Loving father of Brittni Jones and Kage Jones.



Cherished brother of Kristen (David) Nicholas and Anthony (Krystal) Jones.



Adored uncle of Jordyn Maxwell, Joshua Eddy, Hannah Schaeffer, Zachary (Alyson) Nicholas, and Dylan Jones. Great-uncle of Mason Nicholas.



Ted is also survived by numerous cousins and countless treasured friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents; Theodore B. Jones, Sr. and Virginia (Maroney) Jones.



Ted was born and raised in the areas of Swissvale and Wilkinsburg, which is where at the age of 16 he began his long and successful career in roof contracting. He took a great interest in the trade, and over the years has carried out countless jobs throughout the greater Pittsburgh area and beyond. In the year 2000, he founded his own roof contracting business, Ted'z Roofing and Siding, which he proudly owned and operated for 20 years. Ted was an avid bowler, pool player, and enjoyed playing poker machines. He was also a passionate fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Penguins, and especially the Steelers. During St. Patrick's Day, Ted loved spiriting his black Irish heritage and would often rent a bus to take his friends and family to various saloons throughout the city. Ted was an active member of the AMVETS Post 60 in North Braddock, where he enjoyed taking trips to an out-of-town Steelers game once a year with the members. His greatest passion was his family, and deeply cherished the time he spent with his children, Brittni and Kage. Ted will be remembered for his vibrant personality and the memories he has made with everyone he came across.



Friends welcome Thursday from 1-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service for the immediate family will be held Thursday at 8 p.m.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, limited visitors will be rotated throughout the funeral home and face masks will be required.



As Ted would always say… "YAHTZEE"!





