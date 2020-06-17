Therese Henkle Courtney
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Therese's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 93, died peacefully June 14, 2020, at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 8, 1926, in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Byron Robert and Madelyn Marie (O'Brian) Henkle.
Therese graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oberlin College where she was also a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She met her husband-to-be, Welby Gillette Courtney, at Oberlin where they were married September 11, 1948.
Therese was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was also a frequent volunteer for the then Guild for the Blind, an avid reader, an actress, and solver of cryptic crossword puzzles. She was active in local community theater productions, is included on the Little Lake Theatre "Wall of Fame", and appeared in several movies, commercials, and print ads. Her finest role was as a wonderful, creative, talented, funny, and loving mother. She will be missed by many.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Welby, and siblings Janice Henkle Renker, Elizabeth Henkle Lantzy, and William Robert Henkle. Surviving are her daughters Janice Courtney Pini and husband James, and Kathryn Courtney Stecker and husband Charles; son Kenneth Alan Courtney and wife Mary; four grandchildren, Christine (Pini) Gaden, Alex Pini, Kyle Stecker and Rachel (Stecker) Nargi; and one great granddaughter, Julia Courtney Gaden, who lit up her life.
A memorial gathering is planned for some time in August, near her birthday. Memorial donations in her name are welcome to Little Lake Theatre, 500 Lakeside Dr., Canonsburg, PA, 15317, and Peters Township Public Library, 616 E. McMurray Rd., McMurray, PA 15317.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer Family Services Llp
2820 Washington Rd
Mc Murray, PA 15317
(724) 969-0200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved