Age 93, died peacefully June 14, 2020, at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 8, 1926, in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Byron Robert and Madelyn Marie (O'Brian) Henkle.

Therese graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oberlin College where she was also a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She met her husband-to-be, Welby Gillette Courtney, at Oberlin where they were married September 11, 1948.

Therese was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was also a frequent volunteer for the then Guild for the Blind, an avid reader, an actress, and solver of cryptic crossword puzzles. She was active in local community theater productions, is included on the Little Lake Theatre "Wall of Fame", and appeared in several movies, commercials, and print ads. Her finest role was as a wonderful, creative, talented, funny, and loving mother. She will be missed by many.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Welby, and siblings Janice Henkle Renker, Elizabeth Henkle Lantzy, and William Robert Henkle. Surviving are her daughters Janice Courtney Pini and husband James, and Kathryn Courtney Stecker and husband Charles; son Kenneth Alan Courtney and wife Mary; four grandchildren, Christine (Pini) Gaden, Alex Pini, Kyle Stecker and Rachel (Stecker) Nargi; and one great granddaughter, Julia Courtney Gaden, who lit up her life.

A memorial gathering is planned for some time in August, near her birthday. Memorial donations in her name are welcome to Little Lake Theatre, 500 Lakeside Dr., Canonsburg, PA, 15317, and Peters Township Public Library, 616 E. McMurray Rd., McMurray, PA 15317.

