Thom S. Stulginski
1951 - 2020
Of Munhall, age 69, died peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Beloved and loving boyfriend of Laura (Ocel) Reed.

Dear father of the late Heather Stulginski.

Brother of Gia Khalsa of CT.

Uncle of Satbir Khalsa.

Son of the late August and late Frances Stulginski.

Thom is also survived by Laura's children, Jodie (Dennis) Yanko and children, Emma and Alexandra; John Reed and his children, John, Jr. and Christopher.

Thom was a 1969 graduate of Munhall High school and a 1973 graduate of Carnegie Mellon University. For 42 years, until his retirement, Thom was employed as a public health administrator with the Allegheny County health Department. He enjoyed learning and discovering by using his computer, listening to music and he loved to care for his cats. Thom also was steadfast in tending to his home and his yard. Thom was simply a kind and caring man.

There will not be a visitation or service.

Thom will be laid to rest privately in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Arrangements with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800

Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
