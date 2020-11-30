Of Braddock, age 70, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020.



Father of Donnie Colagrande, Angela Summers, and Tommy Colagrande.



Grandfather of 4 grandchildren.



Dear brother of Phil (Lisa) Colagrande, Ray (Linda) Colagrande, Dino (Tracey) Colagrande, Danella (Michael) Shea, and Mary Colagrande.



Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas A. Colagrande, Sr. and Helen (Antrilli) Colagrande, and his sister, Theresa Colagrande.



Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.



Tom was born and raised in Braddock, PA and was a 1968 graduate of Braddock High School. He was the owner of Tom's Handyman Service, where he worked as self-employed home remodeler for over 40 years. Tom was an avid bowler, baseball and softball player, and enjoyed cooking Italian foods. He was a dedicated fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins. Most of all, Tom treasured the memorable times spent with his family, who will all deeply miss his outgoing personality.



Friends welcome Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350, where a Blessing Service will be held at 8 p.m. The Blessing Service will be live-streamed on the Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, 25 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and face masks are required.





