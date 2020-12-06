1/1
Thomas A. Findlay
1939 - 2020
Thomas Alma Findlay, Born August 26, 1939 in Layton, UT to Stephen Findlay and Louie Flitton, passed away on November 25, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah at the age of 81. Tom was the oldest of 4 boys who caused lots of trouble by racing cars and stealing watermelons from local farmers. He graduated from Davis High in 1958 and was known for his custom cars he would fix up. He then joined the Army for 6 years and was stationed in Germany as a mechanic where he met his wife Gerda. They were married in 1963. They moved to the United States and settled near Watsonville, California after retiring from the Army where he went to work at McCormick Schillings. After retirement they moved to Utah.

Gerda and Tom would spend summers at the lake camping, traveling to Germany to see family, or could be found working their yard. Tom loved to water ski behind his boat on Lake Don Pedro in California. He had many hobbies – stain glass, taxidermy, hiking, and became a master gardener through Utah State University.

Tom is survived by his brother Reed Findlay, great niece Jessica Cronin and many other nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Gerda Findlay. A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021 at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside, CA. The family would like to thank Creekside Senior Living in Bountiful, Utah and Brio Hospice for the love and care they provided Tom.


Published in Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
801-447-8247
