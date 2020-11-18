Thomas (Tom) Bailey, age 80, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020. Tom was known for his caring nature, quick wit, and ability to tell a story. He was born in Minneapolis, MN, graduated in 1958 from Columbia Heights High School, and served three years in the United States Army working on L-19 and Caribou aircraft. He was discharged as a Specialist Fourth Class in 1964. Tom took great pride in his military service and had great respect for all who have served. He graduated with a BS in Business Administration from California State College Long Beach, and throughout his career worked in various finance roles, which brought him to countries across the globe. He and his wife, Carol, retired to Albuquerque, NM, where he was active in VFW Post 401 and honed his gift for woodworking by turning gorgeous wooden bowls. He was an avid reader, devoted fisherman, and aficionado of the West. Tom is survived by Carol, his loving wife of 56 years; two daughters, Andrea Bailey (Genevieve Antonello) of Minneapolis, MN, and Sarah Bailey of Inver Grove Heights, MN; and brother, Bill (Helen) Bailey of Chippewa Falls, WI. Tom was a loving husband, father, and friend who touched many lives. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions no services will be held; a celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials in Tom's memory be given to your local PBS station.

