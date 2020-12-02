Thomas Gray Hoyme, 82, passed away Thanksgiving morning, November 26th, 2020, at Hospice House Spokane. Tom was born in Davenport, Iowa on September 7th, 1938. Later his family moved to Huron, South Dakota where he spent his early childhood. Finally, the family moved to Grand Forks, North Dakota, where they lived with their Grandmother Gray for many years, and where Tom completed his schooling, graduating from Grand Forks Central High in 1956. He helped develop a car club, the Road Runners, that was created to promote safe driving for young people during his high school career. Another big part of his life was working at and later running one of the first Dairy Queens in ND. He served in the Army Infantry in Kansas, Georgia and then was stationed in Warner Kaserne, Munich, Germany right after the Berlin Wall was built, 1961-62.
He met Bonnie Lou Larson in the fall of 1964 through mutual friends. They were married on December 27th, 1966 in Grenora, ND. In 1970, Tom received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Minot State College. Tom enjoyed teaching 6th graders in Bottineau, ND and at the Minot Air Force Base. In 1975, he got his first government job working as an educational advisor to the U.S. Army Recruiting Command in Fargo. Eventually he became a US Customs Inspector in 1978, a career that lasted 25 years.
He lived in North Dakota, Minnesota, British Columbia in Canada and Montana during his career. Finally, able to retire in 2003, Tom and Bonnie Lou moved to Spokane, WA to settle between their children and grandchildren's residences in Missoula, MT and Seattle, WA. Many family vacations created an abundance of fond memories for all involved around the northwest U.S.
Tom is survived by his wife, Bonnie Lou Hoyme; his two children, Tersa Gavlinski and her husband Andy, Nathan Hoyme and his former wife, Heather Williams, plus his four much loved and cherished grandchildren; Odessa Gavlinski, Lucius Gavlinski, Sage Hoyme and Ely Hoyme, all of which he referred to as "damn good grandkids"; one sister, Jane Hoyme and brother-in-law, Todd Hanson, of Arlington, VA, sister-in law Linda Larson of Bismarck, ND and brother-in law Loyal Larson and sister-in-law Shirley Larson of Grenora, ND.
In some ways Tom was the most straight forward, by the book, boxes checked kind of guy. He also had a free and gentle spirit that cared truly and deeply, which would make you feel warm, welcomed and included. From Iowa to South Dakota to North Dakota, he was a solid mid-west kid. Rock Lake and Grand Forks, ND always held a special place in his heart and the family that resided there. One of his favorite pastimes was pheasant hunting with his dogs Hutch and Dodger. Often he would be accompanied by family or friends that share this love. He leaves behind his kindness and gentleness of spirit in his children and grandchildren. His spirit was released from this corporeal existence and is now exploring the universe. We wish him well on his journey.
Tom was well loved and will be missed by all his cousins, and his many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jim Hoyme, sister-in-law, Marilee Kuhn and brother-in-law, Gary Kuhn.
A celebration of Tom's life will take place after the pandemic allows us to gather in person again.
Arrangements by Fairmount Memorial Association, Spokane, WA (www.fairmountmemorial.com
). In lieu of flowers please donate to a local Spokane charity or another charity you support.