Thomas K. "Tom" Sawyer Sr.
1948 - 2020
SWANTON/FLETCHER – Thomas K. Sawyer Sr., age 72, passed away peacefully at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington surrounded by his family.

He was born in Swanton on April 15, 1948 to the late Keith & Madeline (Proulx) Sawyer.

Tom attended St. Anne's Academy and graduated in 1966. He began a career with General Electric and later transitioned to IBM, where he retired from. He and Sue were married in 1968 and began a wonderful life together. He was proud of his longtime membership with the Swanton Seventy-Six Masonic Lodge #14. Tom had numerous talents that he perfected over time but was too humble to brag about. He was brand loyal, especially to his Ford vehicles and John Deere tractor. He found a love for baking, perfecting Sue's mother's donut recipe, baguettes, barbecued brisket, hand crafting his very own guitar, RC airplanes, stained glass, leatherwork, disassembling and not always reassembling various projects and being a great Republican. Tom enjoyed being able to share his self-taught knowledge to anyone who was willing to listen and learn. Friday night jam sessions and spending time with his family were two of his most favorite past times.

He is survived by his life partner and wife, Susan (Arel) Sawyer of Fletcher; his children, Thomas Sawyer Jr. and his partner Ellen Bethea of Fletcher, and Billie Sue Sawyer of Cambridge, MA; three granddaughters, Mason and Sirena Sawyer and Avery McAdoo; brother-in-law, Norman Vincelette; three nieces and several lifelong friends. Besides his parents, Tom was predeceased by two sisters, Peggy Vincelette and Prudy Kelly and her husband John; son-in-law, Lonnie McAdoo; brother-in-law, John Kelley; and beloved family dog, Maxwell.

Tom's Life Celebration will be held at the convenience of the family.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers or food, contributions in Tom's memory may be made to the UVM Medical Center Endocrinology, 62 Tilley Drive, Suite 202, South Burlington, VT 05403-4407.

Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area's exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Goss Funeral Services from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goss Funeral Services
89 Grand Avenue
Swanton, VT 05488
(802) 868-3331
