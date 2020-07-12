1/1
Thomas Scott Tennyson
1963 - 2020
Thomas Scott Tennyson was called to his eternal resting place on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM.

He entered this world on July 16, 1963 in Washington, DC, born to Glenda and George Tennyson. He grew up in Maryland until moving to Albuquerque, NM during his high school years. He graduated from Eldorado High School in 1981, and subsequently attended Ft Lewis College, and the University of New Mexico. Tom spent much of his life in the sales and service industries and enjoyed spending his time with many artistic activities.

Tom is survived by his son, Jason of Albuquerque; mother, Glenda of Albuquerque; his brothers Steven and wife Elizabeth of Albuquerque, and Robert and wife Shannon of Chapel Hill, NC; and multiple nephews, nieces, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father George, and a son, Nicholas. There are no services at this time.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
