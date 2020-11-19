1/1
Timothy Adcock
1965 - 2020
On Saturday, November 14, 2020, Timothy Adcock, loving father of three children, passed away at age 55.

Tim was born on June 13, 1965 in Amarillo, TX to Jim and Carol Adcock. He received his bachelor's degree in business from Arizona State University and worked for State Farm Insurance for many years.

Tim had many passions in life, including fishing, camping, singing karaoke, collecting wine and baseball cards but above all, bragging about his wonderful kids. He was an avid music lover and could find the perfect song for any occasion. He was known for his quick wit, crazy laugh, endless stories of adventures, and an abundance of love for his family and friends.

Tim was preceded in death by his mother Carol. He is survived by his father Jim Adcock, former wife Marcella Busto, three children Kayla Davis (Sterling), Tyler Adcock and Amelie Adcock, his sisters Tiffani Johansen (Tom) and Cortney Pellettieri (Mike), and many extended family members.

Tim's family has decided to postpone a formal celebration of his life until early next year. Information will be shared with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, it was Tim's wish to have donations made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or by calling (800) 227-2345. Donations can be made in honor of Timothy Adcock. The family will receive an acknowledgement for your donation.

Published in Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
November 19, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
