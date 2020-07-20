1/1
Timothy J. O'Malley
1948 - 2020
Timothy J. O'Malley, 72, beloved husband of Patricia (Harrington) O'Malley, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born in Clinton and raised in Worcester, he was a son of the late Philip and Mary (Monahan) O'Malley.

Tim will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife of 49 years, Patricia; his three sons, Sean O'Malley of Worcester, Brian O'Malley and his wife, Allie Kleva O'Malley and their children Eamonn and Keegan of Chatham, NJ, and Michael O'Malley of Worcester; his brothers, Paul O'Malley of San Francisco and James O'Malley and his wife, Mary of Marlborough; his sister, Elizabeth O'Malley of Westborough; his sisters-in-law, Lucy O'Malley of Centerville, Mary Ellen Harrington of Worcester, Sr. Eleanor Harrington, SSJ of Chicopee and Kathleen Burgess and her husband, Richard of Conway, SC; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Philip O'Malley and a sister, Mary O'Malley.

As a boy, Tim attended Blessed Sacrament School and graduated from St. Peter Central Catholic High School. He went on to further his education at Worcester State College where he was a member of the college's first hockey team. Tim was a member of the Massachusetts National Guard and a long-time hockey coach at St. Peter Marian High. He enjoyed a long career as an educator and contract negotiator in the Holden public schools where he inspired fourth and fifth-grade students at Dawson Elementary School, Jefferson Elementary School and Davis Hill Elementary School until retiring after 35 years. Tim also served as President of the Wachusett Regional High School Booster Club. During his retirement he enjoyed being a member at the Greendale YMCA, weekly outings with friends at Holden Hills Country Club and Colonial Bowling Center on Mill Street and visiting his beloved grandchildren in NJ. Tim was a member of St. Christopher Church in Worcester and a former member of St. Patrick Parish in Rutland.

Due to health concerns, funeral services will be held privately. He will be laid to rest in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tim's name may be made to Sisters of St. Joseph, 577 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.

Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
