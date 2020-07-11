Timothy Patrick Welch, age 53, of Penn Hills, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Beloved son of Terrance P. Welch; loving father of Timothy Edward (Jonnathan Oliveras) Welch; cherished brother of Coleen Welch-Loebsack and Maureen Welch-Nist; caring uncle of Danielle Nist, Shannon Nist, Thomas Nist, Shelby Loebsack, Chelsea Young, Jamie Loebsack and Shane Loebsack. Timmy was also survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews; and his aunt, Margie McGonagle-Hughes. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jaynee Mae (McGonagle) Welch. Timmy was a proud United States Marine and earned his riffle/sharp shooter badge. He was a hard worker, humble, and a family man. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Monday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950), where a blessing service will be at 11 am on Tuesday. Please be advised that face masks are required. Interment will be private. Leaving you with one last quote from the Red Roofer, "where's my chew?"

