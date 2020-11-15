Tom McIntire, 86, of Rockford, IL, died at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center Tuesday, October 13, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Tom was born and raised in Zanesville, OH, the eldest of six children of Vince and Elizabeth McIntire. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a degree in civil engineering.



Upon graduation, Tom started his 20-year career in the United States Air Force. During that time, he flew two tours and 78 combat missions in southeast Asia, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross. Tom was a member of the first USAF team to develop and train the Royal Libyan Air Force, directed the team responsible for the development and testing of the A10 Close Air Support Aircraft and served as a flight and academic instructor in the USAF Undergraduate Training Program.



After retiring from the Air Force, Tom joined Commonwealth Edison in Oak Ridge, TN working on the Clinch River Breeder Reactor Project. In 1978 he moved with his family to Rockford, IL, where he served as supervisor of Quality Assurance during construction of the Byron Nuclear Generating Station. He stayed on at Commonwealth Edison until 1992, ending his career there as Rockford Area Manager.



Never content to be idle, Tom used his extensive systems management background to create a consulting business that supported and fostered nonprofits in the Rockford area and created an entrepreneurship program to help promote Haiti's economic development.



Throughout his life in Rockford, Tom was deeply engaged with the community. He served as Chairman of the Board of the Rockford Memorial Development Foundation, New American Theater and Midway Village Museum Center. In addition, he was a Board member of numerous organizations, including the University of Notre Dame Alumni Board, the Dean's Advisory Council of the University of Illinois College of Medicine and too many others to mention. He ended his volunteer career as a Board member of the Northern Illinois Center for Nonprofit Excellence (NICNE).



Tom married Cathy (Strapp) McIntire in 1972. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and civic servant, taking constant pride in his children, grandchildren and community. He was an avid reader and lover of history, and anyone looking for Tom on a fall afternoon knew they could find him working in his beautiful yard or cheering on his beloved Fighting Irish football team.



Tom is survived by his wife Cathy, son David (Shirley) McIntire, daughters Megan, Julie (Sean Morgan) and Emily McIntire, grandchildren Jayce McIntire and Clare and James Morgan, brothers Mike, Terry (Suzi) and Dennis McIntire and sisters Kathy Adams and Diane Witmer (Al Iacovone). Predeceased by his parents and daughter Kathleen.





Tom was a proud supporter of numerous philanthropic endeavors in Rockford and recognized the hardships they faced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one of the local charities they've supported throughout the years: Catholic Charities of Rockford Refugee Resettlement Program, Carpenter's Place Outreach Center or the Rockford Symphony Orchestra.



The family would like to thank all of the friends, loved ones and caregivers, both here and around the world, who have provided an outpouring of love, prayers and comfort during this difficult time, and are especially grateful for the counsel and support of family friend Teresa Field.



On the campus of the University of Notre Dame, at the entrance to the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, is the motto by which Tom lived his life: God, Country, Notre Dame.

