With deepest sorrow, we announce that Tommy L. Hutchinson Jr., age 21, our most beloved son, brother, family member, and friend passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.



Those who knew Tommy, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.



Tommy will be greatly missed by his mother Michalene M. Quintana, his step-mother Crystal Gutierrez, his brothers Matthew and De'Jean, his sisters Alexis, Victoria, and Eja, his grandfather John Quintana, his loving aunties, uncles, cousins, and many great friends.



Tommy had a deep love for his family and cherished the time they would spend together playing practical jokes on each other or just hanging out.



Tommy loved fiercely and was loyal beyond words. When people speak of him, they recall the sheer pleasure of his company, how good he made them feel, how they were free to be themselves around him, and how much they will miss him.



We find some peace in knowing that Tommy is with his grandmother Barbara and his brother Joseph, and he is loved here on Earth as well as in heaven.



We love you and miss you so much, my son. Life will never be the same without you.





