Troy Heiner
1983 - 2020
Troy R. Heiner



Our beloved son, brother and friend passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, after a valiant struggle with alcohol addiction. We mourn his passing, but we know, as Troy knew, that through the Atonement of our Savior Jesus Christ, we will be together again someday.

Troy was born on February 23, 1983, the youngest son of Joseph F (Joe) Heiner and Sharyn E (Sessions) Heiner. Troy was born and raised in Price, Utah, and graduated from Carbon High School in 2001. He later lived in Wayne County, Utah; Page, Arizona; Clinton, Utah; and Layton, Utah.

Troy loved animals, was a great fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing with his brothers the most. He also had a love of music and movies.

Troy's greatest love however was for family, friends and above all, the Savior. It was natural for him to make friends with those he came in contact with. He often looked for ways to help others around him, whether mowing a neighbor's lawn, shoveling snow for his apartment neighbors or stopping by with cookies for his nieces and nephews. He was not afraid to talk to others about the Gospel and he was not ashamed of his testimony of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Troy is survived by his patient and compassionate mother, Sharyn; his three older brothers Daren (Dianna), Brad (Melissa) and Scott (Kristina); four nephews and three nieces, whom he loved dearly; and countless friends, of all ages. He was preceded in death by his loving dad, Joe, who surely embraced him on the other side of the veil.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 25 at 1pm at the South Morgan City Cemetery in Morgan, Utah.


Published in Russon Mortuary & Crematory - Syracuse from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
South Morgan City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Russon Mortuary & Crematory - Syracuse
1585 W. 300 S.
Syracuse, UT 84075
801-825-3655
