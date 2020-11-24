Our husband, brother, uncle and friend left us on November 20, 2020 at the age of 63.



Tryce T. Trimble was born on December 26, 1956, the son of Evin and Barbara Trimble. He grew up in South Ogden. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout.



Tryce married Sharen O'Neal on July 23, 1978. They were married for 42 years and he loved her dearly.



Tryce worked in the pipe trades for over 40 years. He was well respected by his co-workers. He was a member of Locals 348 and 140. After retirement, he worked at Pine View Assisted Living.



He loved nature and the outdoors. He loved spending time in Yellowstone with his parents and family. He had an appreciation and respect for the earth and all of God's creations. He adored all his animals, but especially his dogs. Tryce had a heart of gold and was willing to serve anyone in need.



Tryce and Sharen were the ultimate hosts at the Triple T Resort. Family and friends were always welcome and many celebrations and family gatherings were held there.



Tryce was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother. He is survived by his loving wife Sharen, one brother, four sisters and many nieces and nephews who thought the world of their Uncle.



Graveside services will be held on November 25, 2020 at 1 pm at the Huntsville cemetery.





