Vera Gonzales, formerly Vera Ruiz, was born Vera Mary Moya, on August 26, 1931, and left us on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Vera was a beautiful, loving, generous soul. She rarely complained, and always had a wonderful hug and smile when she greeted people. She helped others whenever she could.



Vera was well-known for her impeccable sense of fashion and personal style. As a teenager, she loved to make her own clothing, so it made sense that her first job was as a seamstress. That work led to her employment at Fedway Department Store.



In the late 1950's, Vera ran for the position of Bernalillo County Clerk. The election signs with her beautiful face were posted all around town. And "beautiful" was the right word to describe her. She had movie star looks. For this reason, Vera was also a runway fashion model. Some of Vera's modeling photos taken at that time were published in the Albuquerque Journal.



In 1963, Vera and her family moved to Los Angeles, CA, where she pursued her career in the garment industry. She was soon employed at Bullock's Department Store, in the Women's Ready-to-Wear Suit Department. Within months, garment industry buyer, Matilda Bergman, noticed Vera's talent. Ms. Bergman recruited Vera as a buyer for the Bergman Buying Firm.



Vera had a wonderful career in the fashion industry as a buyer, and traveled between Los Angeles, Dallas, and New York City. She was loved by many manufacturers and retail store owners in the garment industry.



Vera was entrepreneurial, as well, and tried her hand at a retail clothing store called, "Vera's Fashions." She created a bridal division and delighted many brides and bridesmaids with her fashion sense.



She will always be remembered by her smile and hug, her genuine love for others, and her sweet and generous disposition. Vera was 89 years-old and passed away from natural causes.



She leaves behind daughters, Sarah Ruiz of Topeka, Kansas, and Debbie Pacheco, of Whittier, California, as well as her son, Patrick Ruiz, of Albuquerque. Vera is survived by her sister, Priscilla Conkrite, of Pomona, California; as well as her grandson, Vincent Pacheco, his wife, KaSondra Pacheco; and Vera's great-grandson, Joshua Pacheco; grandson, Joseph Pacheco; and great-grand-children, Angelina Pacheco, Abraham Pacheco, and Ashiana Pacheco; granddaughter, Bernadette Bromley; and great-grandchildren, Isaiah Bromley, Abby Bromley, and Isabel Bromley, all from Albuquerque; as well as granddaughters, Sydney Ruiz, of Boston, Massachusetts, and Brooke Brown, of Austin, Texas; and her constant and loyal companion, Pablo Ysidro Chavira Jr.



Vera was preceded in death by her father, Monroe Moya; her mother, Martha Dovas (aka Moya, Romero, Risdal); her brother, Monroe Moya Jr., and sisters, Ruth Chavez, Martha St. John, and Gloria Morales.



To celebrate Vera's life, in lieu of flowers please make donation to the New Soul Church, 7311 Glenrio Road NW, Albuquerque, NM 87121.



