Veronica Jean Domencic, 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Arlington, Virginia on Thursday, November 12, 2020.



Jean was born on January 4, 1932 at her family home in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania. She was the youngest of seven children born to the late Nikola and Barbara (Evanish) Domencic.







Jean was the loving sister of Lawrence (Arlene) Domencic of Penn Township.







She is preceded in death by her siblings; Frank (the late Helen) Domencic, Helen, Emily, and Mary Domencic, Joseph (the late Mary Agnes) Domencic; and her partner in life for over two decades, Jim Crytzer.







She was a cherished aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and pseudo grandmother to the entire Crytzer clan. Jean worked as an Intelligence Specialist for the Defense Intelligence Agency at the Pentagon in Washington, DC for 22 years. She also worked early in her career at WearEver in Pittsburgh, PA.



Jean was passionate about spending time with friends and family and was incredibly easy going, patient, kind, thoughtful, and creative. She was known for approaching every task from chopping vegetables to gift wrapping to folding grocery bags with meticulous style. Jean loved classic movies, crossword puzzles, was highly skilled with knitting needles and crochet hooks, and her delicious annual gifts of homemade fudge and pizzelle cookies were always something to look forward to. She will be sorely missed.







