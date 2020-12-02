Victoria Helene Cannavale, 79, passed over to the Jesus she adored at midnight on Thursday, November 26, 2020 while in her husband's arms. Victoria was born on May 9, 1941 at Saint Barnabas Hospital in Newark, NJ to Ross and Virginia Mahan. On November 25, 1974, Victoria and Louis followed God's will for their lives and were married after reconnecting at his brother's memorial service two months earlier. Victoria loved travel and for over 30 years was a foreign student exchange program leader and in 1989 opened her own travel agency; Air, Land & Sea Travel. Victoria and Louis were blessed by raising their son, Jason Cannavale. Victoria's grandchildren, Taryn, Sebastian, and Jillian Cannavale were her pride and joy. Victoria would show pictures to anyone who was willing to view them. She was a loving wife, determined mother, and an adored gigi.



Victoria always wanted to share her knowledge and experiences by nurturing others through various organizations over the course of her life. Victoria has always been active in her church through choir, Sunday school, women's organizations, and various committees. She was also a very active member of the Red Hats where she led two groups as Queen Bee, at one point filling an entire room in their house with purple and red hats. Another way Victoria ministered to others was through her cancer battle over the past 15 years. She reached out to new cancer patients to encourage them and give them strength in prayer.



Victoria Helene Cannavale was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Virginia Mahan; as well as her brother, Kenneth Mahan. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Dr. Louis Francis Cannavale; her son, Jason Cannavale and his spouse; her three grandchildren, Taryn Cannavale, Sebastian Cannavale, and Jillian Cannavale; and her dearest friends and godparents to her son, Al and Alice Jacobson.



A Private Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastors Jeanie Williams and Dewey Moedy officiating. Please join us by clicking on the Live Video Streaming link below.





