Vikki Anne Peterson
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vikki's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vikki Anne (Shones) Peterson, 66, of Rockton passed peacefully in her home. Born July 18, 1953 in Rockford, the daughter of Arnold J. Shones & Ester Grossenbacher. Graduated from Boylan High School, Class of 1971, and then later Herzing Institute. She worked for Sundstrand for twelve years, in data processing. Married William "Bill" Peterson in Rockford, on January 21, 1986. She was a wife, mother, sister, friend, loved horses equestrian and raising farm animals. Very intelligent and happy.
Survivors include husband, Bill; son, Jerred; sister, Donna Shones and three brothers, Dave, Dale and Mark Shones; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites were accorded. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Bridget's Church or Boylan Catholic High School in her name. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel. – Share online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Riverside Chapel
3910 N Rockton Ave
Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 654-2484
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved