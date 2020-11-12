Viola Amalia Castillo passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020. Vi, as she liked to be called, lived an incredible 80 years. By her standards 25 words would suffice for her obituary. She was not world famous; had a soft clear voice; rarely accepted others' help; gave to others daily; never complimented herself, and generally kept a low profile-the mark of a self sufficient and accomplished person.



Reflecting on Vi's life we find a robustness different from what she cultivated for the world to see. Let's look at the various phases of her life:



Born in Raton to Nicanor and Felicitas Castillo, she honored them not only in health and good times, but dedicated her waking hours, along with her three sisters, to her parents' well being in their twilight years.



Vi's kindness to her 6 siblings is legendary. She called or wrote to each of them celebrating good times enthusiastically and sharing unconditionally the down times. With siblings as with the rest of her world, she maintained a sense of humor that conveyed caring and happiness no matter what the event. She needed no spouse; her family provided an abundance of companionship.



Vi & Isabel left Raton in 1961. Albuquerque would become their hometown where they shared their home continuously. Their life together is a model of unparalleled caring and happiness while constantly reaching out to others.



As an aunt, Vi had few peers. Her nieces and nephews recognized her almost as a third parent. She insisted on treating each of them as individuals with unique needs and personalities. Doing things with them, traveling and taking them to lunch was routine. They loved her.



Her faith led her to join the Catholic Daughters of America. The organization was ideal for her because it meant extending her time and energy to the community and serving her Church. She was very active in CDA and no task was too much for her. She served as State Parliamentarian and Regent to a local court. Plus CDA was an excellent social venue with like minded friends.



Choosing friends was a commitment that Vi took seriously. She kept in touch with friends from Raton until death. Other friends from Albuquerque also could count on her help and cheerful support.



Her career included jobs at the El Raton Theater, Globe Furniture, and High Desert Title. Vi did not simply work hours, she offered extra time and effort to assure that her employers were served to the best of her ability. Once she accepted a job her loyalty was fierce and nothing deterred her from protecting and advancing her employers' needs to best serve the community.



She is survived by sisters, Mary C. and Isabel Castillo; brother, Al Castillo, his wife Celia; sister-in-law, Rosario Castillo; and many nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. Viola was born in Raton, New Mexico on May 21, 1940. She is preceded in death by her parents, Nicanor and Felicitas Castillo; and her siblings, Luciano Castillo, Ralph Castillo and Phyllis Dinkel. Funeral arrangements are postponed for now.





