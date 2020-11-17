SHELDON – Virgina "Jinny" Dulude, 89, of Sheldon, Vermont, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend left this world on November 15, 2020. As we sat with her while she made her peaceful journey, we were reminded that one's legacy is not marked by their death or the challenges they faced, but rather, the memories they were fortunate enough to create and share with family.
Virginia was born on May 15, 1931 to Roger and Hildred (Whitehead) Lumbra. She graduated from Richford High School in 1949. On April 21, 1951 she married the love of her life, Jerry Dulude. Together they had three children, Monica, Kevin and Timothy.
In 1960, Jinny and Jerry opened Dulude's Body Shop, until Jerry retired in 2000. Jinny also owned and operated "The Fashion Boutique" in Enosburg Falls for 28 years with her dear friend and cousin, Avis Gervais. She was a proud member of the "Modern Dozen" card club for 60 years and was also a member of St. John the Baptist Church, where she served as a catechism teacher for many years. She loved to read, play 500 with family and friends, and attend Joanie's paint class.
Jinny will be remembered for her loving and generous spirit. She shined as a grandmother "Gram" and Nana. Gram loved baking and cooking us her famous recipes, knitting her famous scarves, painting special things for our homes, but most of all she loved the holidays, a time where her family could all come together to celebrate and enjoy time spent. Gram was overjoyed when she was able to spend time with her great grandchildren, Averi, Brady, Thalen, Grayson, Kayah, and Freya. She loved to play board games and bake with them, take them out to lunch, and spoil them in any way she could. While she will be missed by all, we will find solace in the time spent and the memories we were able to share with her.
Jinny is survived by her children Monica (Dulude) Garrow and her husband David Garrow of Enosburg Falls, Kevin Dulude of Enosburg Falls, and Timothy Dulude and family of Berkshire. Her grandchildren, Kristi Garrow and her partner Chris of Saint Albans, Kylene (Garrow) Flowers and her husband Kyle of Enosburg Falls, Kelli Garrow and her partner, Stephen of Enosburg Falls. Her great grandchildren, Averi, Brady, Thalen, Grayson, Kayah, and Freya. She is also survived by her sister, Penny Terkanian of Biloxi, Mississippi. She also is survived by her sister-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Jerry Dulude and her brothers Roger, Richard, and Ronald Lumbra.
The family wants to express our deep appreciation and gratitude to Northwestern Medical Center and Franklin County Home Health for the care she received and for making her final days peaceful. A special thanks to Sue Paquette for your support and always making sure Gram's hair looked amazing! Madeline for the love and care you provided. Avis, Mary, and Janice, she always looked forward to cards and wine, to Joanne for the many lunch dates and phone calls. And to her beloved Sister-in-law, Jean Lumbra for the many visits, she truly appreciated the times she shared with you.
Friends and family are invited to attend Jinny's Life Celebration events to include the following. Visitation on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4-7:00 PM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. John the Baptist Church, Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls, VT. Interment will be held at the family's convenience in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
For those who wish, contributions in Jinny's memory may be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency or the American Diabetes Association.
