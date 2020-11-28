My sister, Virginia Lucille Davis, age 84, died following a three-week illness in Albuquerque, NM, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.Virginia was born at Wilson, Kansas on Thursday, February 13, 1936.She loved school and received a BS from Kansas State University in 1958 and an MA in English from Missouri University in 1966. While at Kansas State, Virginia met and married Dr. Tom Davis, her partner for life until his death in 2014.Their studies and teaching careers took them from KSU to MU, to Southern Illinois University, and later to Kent State University. Virginia taught at Kent State University while earning a second MA in Music History. Her research area was "Singing of the Psalms."



When young, Virginia traveled with her folks and sibling from coast to coast, Canada to Mexico, visiting relatives and many significant historical locations. With Tom, Virginia toured Europe, including behind the Iron Curtain, on a semi-dependable scooter. They later spent two years in Greece while Tom taught at the University of Thessaloniki (UT). Together they developed and managed, for 30 years, a Student and Faculty exchange program between UT and Kent State University. Virginia helped host the Greeks at KSU and she remained in close contact with many of the students throughout her life. Virginia and Tom spent many summers in Newport, Rhode Island, where they edited the handwritten sermons and writings of Edward Taylor, an early American preacher. They published seven volumes of Taylor's works. In her later years, Virginia loved to read and write deep, thought-provoking poetry, participating in many writing workshops.



Virginia could always participate in detailed discussions on a variety of subjects and was known for her uniquely beautiful and stylish appearance. She loved classical music, reading, history and travel. She especially loved travel in New Mexico and was a great admirer of Georgia O'Keeffe's art and life in New Mexico and she made the best (from scratch) biscuits which her family loved. In 2018 Virginia moved to La Vida Llena independent living community in Albuquerque to be near her brother, Roger Eaton and her sister-in-law, Donna Eaton who live three blocks from La Vida.



Virginia was preceded in death by her sister, Miriam Ruth Eaton Wade and her parents, Mary Lois and Ralph Eaton. She is survived by Dr. Roger Eaton, Donna Eaton, three step-children and spouses (Connie Davis, Cathy and Michael Gryvalsky, Mike and Tricia Davis) and nieces and nephews (Carol Wade, Judith Wade, David and Jenny Wade, Alan and Julie Eaton, Paul and Carrie Eaton). In addition, she is survived by three step-grandsons (Sean Davis, Jason Gryvalsky, Ryan Davis). She is also survived and will be greatly missed by good friends she has made in Albuquerque, NM, Kent, OH, and Thessaloniki, Greece.



Following cremation at FRENCH- University, A Celebration of Virginia's life will be held at a date to be determined as safe from the COVID19 pandemic.



Memorial contributions may be sent to:







La Vida Llena Foundation



10501 Lagrima de Oro



Albuquerque, NM 87111







St John's United Methodist Church



2600 Arizona Street NE



Albuquerque, NM 87110





