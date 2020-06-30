Virginia Panit Ver
December 3, 1963 – June 21, 2020
Virginia Cabalquinto Panit Ver, age 56, passed away peacefully at her home in Beacon Hill,
Seattle, Washington on June 21, 2020 at 10:40 pm with her daughter Angelika and husband
Samuel in attendance, after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Virginia, known to many friends and family as "Engie" was born on December 3, 1963 in Anda,
Pangasinan, Philippines. She was the youngest daughter of eleven children of Darisay "Carlina"
Cabalquinto and Teofilo Flores Panit who was a veteran of the US Army Philippine Scouts during
the World War II. Virginia and family immigrated to the United States in June 2013. She graduated
from National College of Business and Arts (NCBA) in Cubao, Quezon City, Philippines with a
Bachelor of Arts and worked in the retail industry in Seattle.
Virginia is survived by her husband, Samuel "Nonie" Payoyo Ver, Jr. and her daughter Angelika
"Lyka" Panit Ver. She was the most loving wife and the best mother a daughter could have. She
loved children and showed special kind of love and bond with her daughter, Lyka. She was
always supportive and encouraging, always wise and kind, she was so proud of her. Because of
her motherly instinct, as a young woman, she took care some of her nieces and nephews. She
was considered as their most loving and generous aunt. She touched many lives with her
gorgeous smile, caring and loving personality. She was a beloved sister to her nine surviving
siblings – Alfredo, Arturo, Mario, Marlon, Flora, Jessie, Genoveva, Ferdinand and Joseph. She
was a beloved sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, niece and friend as well.
Besides spending time with her family and friends, Virginia had a passion for cooking, gardening,
sewing, doing crafts and arts, singing and dancing. Her absolute favorite was flowers and
growing vegetables. Virginia loved all flowers especially red roses and wanted to someday
have a large backyard flower garden. The garden would be anchored with most anything in
red, her favorite color.
She was a good homemaker and multitasker. She loved to decorate her home, and she worked
quickly to make her new residence in America more than a roof over her family's head, but a
warm inviting place. She also loved to cook and eat fish and vegetables. She was a good cook
especially some of the Filipino dishes like lumpia (eggrolls), pancit and binagoongan dishes.
She always saw the good in every person, and in any situation. She was selfless. She took care
of her parents until they passed away. She tried her best to made sure that they were fed,
comfortable and felt loved. She believed that family will always be there for you no matter what.
She had a good sense of humor. She would always find the silver lining in every situation. She
would come up with a joke out of a situation and would make everyone laugh. She will be deeply
missed by her family, friends, colleagues, and all who knew her.
She was diligent and industrious worker. She gave her best in everything she did. She even
received multiple Employee of the Month awards from the hotel she worked before and at the
Goodwill Store in Downtown Seattle.
She had a strong faith in God. She believed in the intercession of the Blessed Mother. She never
lost hope during her battle with cancer. She has been always steadfast with her faith and belief
that God always has a reason for everything.
A visitation and memorial service is planned for Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm at
the Columbia Funeral Home Chapel for family and friends in Seattle. She will be cremated
in a private service on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The family will plan a virtual memorial
service for family and friends from out of state and out of the country at a later date.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.