Virginia Panit Ver



December 3, 1963 – June 21, 2020











Virginia Cabalquinto Panit Ver, age 56, passed away peacefully at her home in Beacon Hill,

Seattle, Washington on June 21, 2020 at 10:40 pm with her daughter Angelika and husband

Samuel in attendance, after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.



Virginia, known to many friends and family as "Engie" was born on December 3, 1963 in Anda,

Pangasinan, Philippines. She was the youngest daughter of eleven children of Darisay "Carlina"

Cabalquinto and Teofilo Flores Panit who was a veteran of the US Army Philippine Scouts during

the World War II. Virginia and family immigrated to the United States in June 2013. She graduated

from National College of Business and Arts (NCBA) in Cubao, Quezon City, Philippines with a

Bachelor of Arts and worked in the retail industry in Seattle.



Virginia is survived by her husband, Samuel "Nonie" Payoyo Ver, Jr. and her daughter Angelika

"Lyka" Panit Ver. She was the most loving wife and the best mother a daughter could have. She

loved children and showed special kind of love and bond with her daughter, Lyka. She was

always supportive and encouraging, always wise and kind, she was so proud of her. Because of

her motherly instinct, as a young woman, she took care some of her nieces and nephews. She

was considered as their most loving and generous aunt. She touched many lives with her

gorgeous smile, caring and loving personality. She was a beloved sister to her nine surviving

siblings – Alfredo, Arturo, Mario, Marlon, Flora, Jessie, Genoveva, Ferdinand and Joseph. She

was a beloved sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, niece and friend as well.



Besides spending time with her family and friends, Virginia had a passion for cooking, gardening,

sewing, doing crafts and arts, singing and dancing. Her absolute favorite was flowers and

growing vegetables. Virginia loved all flowers especially red roses and wanted to someday

have a large backyard flower garden. The garden would be anchored with most anything in

red, her favorite color.



She was a good homemaker and multitasker. She loved to decorate her home, and she worked

quickly to make her new residence in America more than a roof over her family's head, but a

warm inviting place. She also loved to cook and eat fish and vegetables. She was a good cook

especially some of the Filipino dishes like lumpia (eggrolls), pancit and binagoongan dishes.



She always saw the good in every person, and in any situation. She was selfless. She took care

of her parents until they passed away. She tried her best to made sure that they were fed,

comfortable and felt loved. She believed that family will always be there for you no matter what.



She had a good sense of humor. She would always find the silver lining in every situation. She

would come up with a joke out of a situation and would make everyone laugh. She will be deeply

missed by her family, friends, colleagues, and all who knew her.



She was diligent and industrious worker. She gave her best in everything she did. She even

received multiple Employee of the Month awards from the hotel she worked before and at the

Goodwill Store in Downtown Seattle.





She had a strong faith in God. She believed in the intercession of the Blessed Mother. She never

lost hope during her battle with cancer. She has been always steadfast with her faith and belief

that God always has a reason for everything.



A visitation and memorial service is planned for Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm at

the Columbia Funeral Home Chapel for family and friends in Seattle. She will be cremated

in a private service on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The family will plan a virtual memorial

service for family and friends from out of state and out of the country at a later date.

